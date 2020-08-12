Joey King Deleted Her Tweet About Ex Jacob Elordi—But It's Not What You Think

Joey King kissed and told on her former co-star...but then took it back.
In early August, her Kissing Both 2 co-star and ex-boyfriend Jacob Elordi was asked in an interview with Variety to talk about the new sequel's ending. However, the question hit a bit of a snag when Elordi responded with, "I haven't seen it. You've seen more than I have. I don't know if I'm allowed to say that, but I haven't."
In response, King called him out in a since-deleted tweet, writing, "Jacob watched it. He's capping [lying]." However, fans were left to wonder why exactly the star took down her tweet. Naturally, regret or making amends between exes seemed like fitting explanations. However, as King newly revealed in an interview with Howard Stern, that wasn't the case at all.
"I heard the term 'capping' on like TikTok and Twitter and Instagram and through friends, and I was like, 'I guess this is the new thing,'" she explained. "Apparently, it's not. It's something that I should not have used as a white person. I took it down…Two accounts on Twitter called me out for it, that's why I deleted it. People thought it was because I was like, 'Oh, no. I shouldn't have said that about him.'"
"I didn't know," she said of inappropriately using the word. "I'm not going to sit here and use a term that is not for me to use and just keep it out there, so I deleted it."
As for Elordi, it wasn't a tweet sent with malice. "The tweet was a jovial thing. It wasn't to be mean—it really wasn't," she clarified. "I know The Kissing Booth fans—they are always so curious about that tension of sorts, and so I was like, 'I'm just gonna, I know they'll appreciate this' and that's who it was for."
In fact, "I did get his permission to tweet it, so that was fine," King revealed.
Needless to say, it sounds like while they've gone their separate ways, the two are on amicable terms.
While she said she won't date another actor again, "I think it's a good thing we dated in the first place," King told Howard. "I learned the most I've ever learned in my life from him."