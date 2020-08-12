Shop the Look: Head-to-Toe Workwear Revamp

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from some of your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Are we working from home, or living at work?

If the above sounds like your current situation, then it may be time to shake up your wardrobe. While a lot of us have opted for loungewear or 'haute couchure' during these unprecedented times, it's easy to forget that we once had a separate part of our wardrobes for office or workwear.

For an instant pick-me-up and all-round mood booster, gradually add one of the items below to your daily attire. Whether it's a chic accessory, #bosslady blazer or shoes other than slippers, you'll have a whole new attitude towards getting ready for work in no time.