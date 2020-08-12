Shop the Look: Head-to-Toe Workwear Revamp

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from some of your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Are we working from home, or living at work?
If the above sounds like your current situation, then it may be time to shake up your wardrobe. While a lot of us have opted for loungewear or 'haute couchure' during these unprecedented times, it's easy to forget that we once had a separate part of our wardrobes for office or workwear.
For an instant pick-me-up and all-round mood booster, gradually add one of the items below to your daily attire. Whether it's a chic accessory, #bosslady blazer or shoes other than slippers, you'll have a whole new attitude towards getting ready for work in no time.
Roxy Jacenko Accessories Beaded Gilt Hoop Earrings
Make a statement at your next meeting with this pair of textured, feminine hoops. Constructed with quality materials, and sturdy yet lightweight, you'll be able to wear these all day long and almost forget you have them on. The beaded design is meticulous and modern, adding a touch of luxe to any ensemble.
Cazinc the Label Amelia Blazer in Latte
Ladies to the front! Get dressed for success with this neutral delight—the perfect addition to any outfit. Tailored with a boxy fit for comfort and versatility, this latte blazer is the ultimate finishing touch for leaving the house, or to throw on for that last-minute video meeting. The satin trim elevates the piece from desk to dinner.
One P Design Silk Collared Shirt
Button up in style in a slinky shirt, perfect for layering under jackets, cardigans and blazers. This easy to care for 100% silk garment is lightweight and soft, keeping you comfortable for the entire working day. We love the lightly blushed pink colorway for a modern take on the white collared shirt.
Alex Faux Leather Pencil Skirt
Lengthen legs and accentuate your finest assets in this flattering, camel-toned faux leather pencil skirt from Forever New. Made with fabric registered with The Vegan Society, you'll be guilt-free and looking great for your next appointment. The gold-toned zip and fastenings make for a glistening addition.
Roxy Jacenko Accessories Paloma Ruffle Bow
Let's face it; the messy bun has been the ultimate day-to-day hairstyle for all of us during lockdown. Add sophistication and style to any up-do or top your tresses with a statement bow from Roxy Jacenko Accessories. Available in various colours and sizes, this navy ruffled variety has us tied up in knots.
SANNY Hand Sanitizer and Dispenser
Don't leave the house without protecting yourself from environmental nasties. A handbag staple, the humble sanitizer has received a chic makeover in the form of SANNY. This quick-drying, odourless formula contains 80% alcohol (effective for killing 99.9% germs) and the reservoir is made of glass - a savior for the environment. The rose pink canister will get you through 150 sprays, and can be refilled and recycled.
My World The All Rounder Birthstone Bangle
We're all for wearing keepsake jewellery for the everyday, because right now, who knows when the next ‘special occasion' may be? Opt for an investment piece that can be worn regularly, like this minimal golden bangle with standout sparkle. Customize this piece with your birthstone for personalization and a touch of luxury. What a gem!
Skagen Womens Karolina Watch
Bling it on! Never be late for another meeting with this rose gold beauty from Skagen. A timeless classic, this slimline design is delicate on the wrist, and features a minimalist stroke numbering system. The rose gold mesh band is subtle enough to coordinate with all your accessories.
Mi Piaci Boots Marrick Boot
Move over little black boots, it's time for neutrals to shine. Harking back to an 80s inspired design, these mid-calf boots are the ideal height to make a statement and keep your feet happy. The textured, patterned material has been finely crafted into a quality pair of boots that will last for seasons to come.
