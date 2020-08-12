Shop Fab New Beauty Finds at the Pop-In@Nordstrom

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you're bored with your beauty routine and stuck in a style rut, Pop-In@Nordstrom New Beauty is here to introduce you to the beauty goodies you're about to become obsessed with!

With a focus on self-expression, self-care, saturated colors and a subtle glow, Pop-In@Nordstrom New Beauty is dedicated to highlighting the brands that are destined to become the next big thing in skin care, hair care, bath and body, and more. From sustainable skin care to next-level tools to major makeup moments, there are a ton of fantastic finds that are begging to make their way into your collection. Plus, 33 out of the 78 brands available at Pop-In@Nordstrom New Beauty are founded by people of color, and the majority of brands featured in the shop are female founded.

Pop-In@Nordstrom New Beauty is online now, and shoppable until Sunday, November 1. Check out some of our must-have picks from the pop-up below!