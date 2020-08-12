Shop Fab New Beauty Finds at the Pop-In@Nordstrom

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you're bored with your beauty routine and stuck in a style rut, Pop-In@Nordstrom New Beauty is here to introduce you to the beauty goodies you're about to become obsessed with!
With a focus on self-expression, self-care, saturated colors and a subtle glow, Pop-In@Nordstrom New Beauty is dedicated to highlighting the brands that are destined to become the next big thing in skin care, hair care, bath and body, and more. From sustainable skin care to next-level tools to major makeup moments, there are a ton of fantastic finds that are begging to make their way into your collection. Plus, 33 out of the 78 brands available at Pop-In@Nordstrom New Beauty are founded by people of color, and the majority of brands featured in the shop are female founded.
Pop-In@Nordstrom New Beauty is online now, and shoppable until Sunday, November 1. Check out some of our must-have picks from the pop-up below!
Supernal Cosmic Glow Oil
Designed to revitalize your skin's natural luminosity and glow, this silky oil is easily absorbed and works for every skin type. The formula is fortified with Vitamin C and Omegas 3, 6, and 9, and made with non-toxic, natural, and organic ingredients. Just warm a few drops in the palms of your hands and lightly press it into clean skin up to twice a day.
Freck OG The Original Faux Freckle Pen
This cult favorite cosmetic pen creates the most natural, longest-lasting faux freckles ever, thanks to an innovative formula that comes in one neutral color. You can blot it down for more subtle freckles, or build it up to create freckles and beauty marks to your liking. Plus, the formula is paraben free, phthalate free, sulfate free, oli free, silicone free, alcohol free, fragrance-free, gluten free, cruelty free and vegan.
Golde Original Golde Turmeric Tonic Blend
Enhance your beauty from the inside out with this grounding blend of turmeric with creamy coconut, ginger, and other nourishing botanicals. Just add it to coffee, water, milk or smoothies, and watch it boost your inner and outer radiance.
Cooluli 4L Thermoelectric Mini Beauty Fridge & Warmer
We can't say enough good things about this cute little mini-fridge, which we use to keep all our skincare at a cool 40°F. It's portable, thermoelectric, and totally ideal for storing beauty products. Of course, you can also use it for stashing drinks and snacks, and there's even a heating option if you have food on the go that you want to keep warm. But we think it's best for eye creams and the like.
Megababe Thigh Rescue Anti Chafe Stick
We totally love Megababe's products, specifically their natural deodorant, but their Thigh Rescue is another fan favorite. It's a rich balm-like formula that creates a smooth, friction-free barrier wherever you chafe for instant protection and relief. Just swipe it wherever you need to reduce friction, and delight in the combo of aloe, pomegranate, grapeseed oil and antioxidant-rich vitamin E combine designed to keep you happy and hydrated.
Sisters Body Balancing Shampoo
Formulated by three sisters to be safe for their family and yours, this natural, sulfate-free shampoo was created for all hair types, including color-treated hair. It gently washes your tresses without stripping out the good stuff, and smells fantastic thanks to a blend of 100% natural essential oils of sandalwood, bergamot, patchouli and geranium. Plus, it comes in a 100% post-consumer recycled bottle and is free of sulfates, phthalates, parabens, petrochemicals, mineral oil, silicone and talc.
Sdara Microneedle Skin Roller
Get in on the microneedle trend with this non-invasive skin roller, which helps exfoliate dead skin cells. It's made of 540 titanium micro needles, which you can easily roll across your face, neck, scalp, and anywhere else you need a little exfoliation. The result is skin that's primed for your skincare regimen, and more radiant with all those old cells out of the way.
Meanwhile, you can save up to 80% on designer finds at the BestKeptSecret flash sale! And if you'd like deals delivered directly to your in-box, sign up for the Shop With E! Newsletter!