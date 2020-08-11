Read Savannah Chrisley's Heartfelt Birthday Tribute From Nic Kerdiles

No matter where they stand, Nic Kerdiles' love for Savannah Chrisley is crystal clear.

While the reality star and her fiancé have postponed their wedding and are, in Chrisley's words, "figuring it out," Kerdiles was not shy about putting his feelings about the famous birthday girl out there on her special day.

"Happy 23rd Birthday to the woman that has changed my life," he wrote to her on Instagram. "I continue to thank God everyday for having put you in my life. Your smile, your heart, your strength, your ambition and your overall love is unmatched!"

Referencing the video he posted of her singing to him and kissing at a concert, "These moments are the ones that I hold onto most. So proud of the woman you have become and continue to be. Love ya kid!"

Kerdiles proposed to Chrisley in December 2018. Before the pandemic struck, Chrisley was looking to tie the knot in May. However, a wedding never happened and in June, the bride-to-be shed more light on why they decided to postpone the nuptials.