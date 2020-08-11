Cardi B Calls on Male Rappers to Speak Out About Breonna Taylor's Death

Cardi B is calling on male rappers to speak out about the death of Breonna Taylor.

The 27-year-old artist discussed why she wishes they did more in a cover story for Elle's September issue.

"A woman like Breonna Taylor, she was young. She looked like she was listening to your music. She looked like she was your fan," Cardi said. "You should stick up for her."

Taylor was killed on March 13. The 26-year-old emergency room technician was shot eight times in her Louisville home by plainclothes police officers who had obtained a "no-knock" search warrant in connection with a narcotics investigation. No drugs were found in Taylor's home. According to NBC News, citing Taylor's family, the man police were looking for was also already in custody.

"That is so insane to me," Cardi said. "[I saw] Breonna Taylor's name everywhere, but I didn't really know her story. What they did to her is really f--ked up. Really f--ked up."