This $39 Floral Maxi Dress Has 1,368 5-Star Amazon Reviews

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

During the dog days of summer, we want a flowy maxi dress to chill in. They can be pretty pricey, though. But we've found a reviewer-loved option on Amazon that you can't go wrong with. The VintageClothing Floral Maxi Dresses come in 38 different prints and ring up at only $39. You can wear them casually at home or dress them up with accessories for a special event.

Hear more about these amazing maxis below!