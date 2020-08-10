Morgan Stewart Is Pregnant, Expecting Her First Child With Jordan McGraw

Morgan Stewart is pregnant!

The Daily Pop and Nightly Pop co-host announced she and fiancé Jordan McGraw are expecting their first child together. Morgan took to Instagram on Monday, Aug. 10 with a must-see video revealing the sex of their baby.

Spoiler alert: It's a girl!

"She may not be great at math but at least we know she'll be well dressed," Morgan captioned her post. Jordan wrote, "Been working on my dad jokes for years."

The engaged pair also tell E! News exclusively, "We are so excited about our baby girl! We can't WAIT to meet her!"

In the video, Jordan pops a massive balloon and pink confetti flies out. The lovebirds are noticeably shocked as they embrace each other for what was surely an unforgettable moment.

On July 4, Morgan announced her engagement to Dr. Phil's famous son. Weeks later, she would make her highly-anticipated return to E!'s Daily Pop with a few juicy details about the musician's proposal. "We were staying at a hotel because we were in the process of moving, and we were sitting outside...and we kind of got into, not a mini-fight, but..." Morgan shared before Jordan explained that the "fight" was planned.