Dr. Paul Nassif Has Botched Patient Hope "Excited About Life" After Impressive Surgery

Saving face.

On tonight's all-new Botched, doctors Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow met with new patient Hope, who had multiple surgeries to repair her face after a terrible motorcycle accident. Unfortunately, due to the extent of her injuries, Hope was left with scarring and was unrecognizable.

"It took 13-and-a-half hours in surgery puttin' me back together," Hope recalled in a confessional. "About a week-and-a-half after, I looked in the mirror for the first time and I just cried, 'cause it wasn't me looking back at me."

As she continued, Hope detailed the emotional turmoil she struggled with following her accident and subsequent surgery.

"I was hurting, I was in pain, I was dysfunctional, I couldn't do anything for myself, I couldn't take care of my kids," she added. "And that's pretty upsetting for me."

Although Hope knew her face would "never be the same," she hoped the Botched doctors could even things out in order to help her social life. According to Hope, people would "stare" at the scars on her face.