Why Zelda Williams Feels Like a "Roadside Memorial" on Dad Robin Williams' Death Anniversary

As the sixth anniversary of Robin Williams' death approaches, his only daughter Zelda Williams has explained the trying toll the day takes on her.

As the sixth anniversary of her famous father's death approaches, Zelda Williams has poignantly explained why you won't find her on Twitter on that challenging day. 

Tuesday, Aug. 11. will mark six years without Robin Williams, iconic Hollywood star and beloved father. A day ahead of the anniversary, his only daughter, now 31 years old, took to social media with an important message to fans of her dad about the toll the day takes on her, not just as a daughter who has lost a father, but also as one of the remaining connections to a missed legend. As she described it, it can make her feel like a "roadside memorial."

"Tomorrow is Dad's death anniversary," Zelda began in her note. "As always, I will not be here."
 
"It's hard for me on regular, good days to remain the person expected to graciously accept the world's need to share their memories of him and express their condolences for his loss," she elaborated. "As I've said in the past, while I am constantly touched by all of your boundless continued love for him, some days it can feel a bit like being seen as a roadside memorial—a place, not a person—where people drive past and leave their sentiments to then go about their days comforted their love for him was witnessed."

The outpouring sometimes "leaves me emotionally buried under a pile of other's memories instead of my own," Zelda described. "After all, even roses by the truckloads still weigh a ton."

As she concluded, "Tomorrow, it is simply too much. In my stead, if you find yourself in crisis and seek out this page hoping to be close to him somehow, please, use any of the following resources if you find you need them. Whoever out there needs to hear it, please use this as your signpost in the desert. Reach out. Seek help. Keep fighting."

Along with her message, Zelda shared the contact information to several hotlines for suicide prevention and resources for anxiety and depression around the world. 

As fans will recall, the Oscar-winning actor was found dead in his home in 2014 after committing suicide. Robin was 63 years old at the time. His widow Susan Schneider later said in 2015 that Robin had been diagnosed with Lewy body dementia after his death, a disease she blamed for his suicide. 

Meanwhile, Zelda commemorated what would have been her father's 69th birthday on July 21 by making $69.69 donations to local homeless shelters. 

"Today would've been Dad's 69th birthday, so to honor him (& that glorious number), I will be donating $69.69 to as many local homeless shelters as I can," she tweeted at the time. "Join me if you like, but regardless, know I am wishing you all at least one hearty, immature belly laugh on Dad today."

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

