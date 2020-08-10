Kanye West Is in a "Great Place" as He Reunites With Kim Kardashian for Family Vacation

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are going back to basics in their quest to reconnect amid an emotional few weeks.

A source tells E! News the Yeezy designer, Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and their kids reunited in a tropical setting last week after spending some time apart.

The famous family has since returned and are embarking on yet another vacation, this time in the great outdoors. "They will be spending the next few days glamping and being outdoors," a source reveals.

The source explains that Kim and Kanye are taking the opportunity to "to relax together and spend time as a family."

It was previously rumored that the couple took the trip to work on their marriage, but the insider says they're solely focused on being with their children. "Kim and Kanye haven't discussed anything political while spending the week together as a family. Kim didn't want to rock the boat and argue with Kanye because the trip is all about the kids," the source shares. "They also would never argue in front of them."