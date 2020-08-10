Kylie Jenner Reveals What She's Learned From Kim Kardashian's Businesses

More powerful together.

In this exclusive clip from today's Quibi premiere of About Face, Kylie Jenner reveals to host Rosie Huntington-Whiteley whether she's learned anything about business from big sister and fellow makeup mogul Kim Kardashian.

"All Kim's brands are amazing," the 23-year-old businesswoman notes in the exclusive clip below. "She'll use mine, I use hers, but how we create our makeup and how we run our businesses is very separate and then we come together if we need advice."

And, since both businesses are so different, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters are able to build up each other's brands. Per the mother of one, this is a mindset the entire family follows.

"There's nothing better than working with your family," the Kylie Cosmetics mogul shares. "We all understand that we're more powerful together, when we're a team."

As fans of Kylie Cosmetics may know, Kris Jenner's youngest has collaborated with almost every member of her family for collections. In fact, back in June, Kylie revealed that her latest collection was a collaboration with "soulmate" and sister Kendall Jenner.