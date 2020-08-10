Kylie Jenner’s Family Celebrates Her 23rd Birthday With Epic Throwback Pics!

NIKKI & BRIE BELLABeyoncéEllen DeGeneresShop E!VideosPhotos

Celebrity FamiliesBirthdaysKris JennerKardashian NewsKardashiansKylie JennerShowsCelebrities
Kylie Jenner is feeling the love!

The youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan is celebrating her 23rd birthday today, Aug. 10, and many of her family and friends have already taken to social media to commemorate the occasion. 

Kylie's mom, Kris Jenner, was among the first to wish her a happy birthday. 

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful baby girl, my youngest child @kyliejenner!!" the momager wrote in an Instagram post. "Kylie, you never cease to amaze me with everything you do in life... you are the most wonderful daughter, granddaughter, sister, friend, and unbelievable Mommy."

Kris continued, "You are the most thoughtful, generous, considerate, creative, smart and loving girl and I'm so blessed God chose me to be your Mommy! You have the biggest heart and I'm beyond proud of you!!! Happy birthday to this delicious piece of my heart! I love you!!! Mommy."

Aw! And to make the post even more special, Kris shared both new and old photos of the Kylie Cosmetics owner—some of the two of them when Kylie was just a small kid, others with family members like Kendall Jenner and Kylie's daughter, Stormi Webster

Khloe Kardashian must've been in the nostalgic mood as well, as the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a series of throwbacks in an Instagram post and to her Stories. 

Throughout the snapshots, Khloe and Kylie can be seen embracing each other in heartfelt moments, engaging in their typical shenanigans—like the time they dressed up as old ladies to take a Hollywood bus tour—and more (including what Khloe had to say to her little sis), all of which you can check out by scrolling through the below gallery!

Happy birthday, Kylie! Here's every photo her family members have shared in her honor so far.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns this September, only on E!
Mom and Daughter

How festive is this photo that Kris Jenner uploaded of her and her youngest child, Kylie Jenner, in none other than a birthday hat?

Smile for the Camera

It doesn't get more '90s than Kylie's butterfly skirt.

Close Up

A freckled-face Kylie minus a couple of baby teeth.

Fun in the Sun

Another cute snapshot of baby Kylie courtesy of Kris!

Sister, Sister

Kylie matching with older sis Kendall Jenner, though they definitely look like they could be twins!

Boat Buddies

The pair was clearly inseparable growing up!

Fine Dining

Look at that hair!

Stormi's Mom

Kris also included this candid snap of Kylie and her two-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, in her celebratory Instagram post.

Play Time With Kendall

Who needs toys when you have laundry baskets?

Mirror Pic

Another photo of Kylie and Stormi courtesy of Kris—this one showing the adorable pair in matching outfits!

Baby Sister

The first in a series of photos that Kylie's sister, Khloe Kardashian, uploaded for her birthday.

Heartfelt Birthday Wishes

"How is my baby girl 23?! seriously how?" Khloe captioned her Instagram post. "But oh my goodness hasn't this been the most spectacular 23 years?! We have the best memories and yet we still have so much life to live!! What an exciting thought! This is just the beginning. Happy birthday sweet Kylie!"

A Sweet Photo With an Even Sweeter Message

Khloe's birthday message continued, "Your love, humor, generosity, confidence, empathy, charm, strength are just a few things I love and adore about you!! You motivate me and keep me in awe of you. We are all so blessed to have you. Luckier to be inspired by what an incredible mommy, sister, daughter and business woman you are."

Sisters Forever

Khloe included cute throwback photos of Kylie and Kendall in her post, too. "Being your sister is one of the greatest blessings life has given me," Khloe added. "You have a heart of solid gold. You leave everybody better after meeting them. I sincerely thank God every single day for you and the rest of my family!"

Big Smiles With Big Sis Kendall

"May you continue to be surrounded by blessings, love, happiness and laughter!" Khloe wrote, wrapping up her meaningful post. "I will love you until the end of time! I will happily spend forever proving it."

Sibling Cuddles

Khloe continued to share the love for Kylie's birthday by uploading a number of throwbacks to her Instagram Story!

Helicopter Hello

Not your average selfie!

Ski Buddies

Khloe and Kylie are a long ways from Calabasas in this candid shot!

Great Gatsby Gals

Who could forget Kris' Great Gatsby-themed birthday party? Here, Kylie and Khloe embrace each other in their glitzy and glamorous outfits!

Pregnant Together

Throughout 2017 and part of 2018, Kylie and Khloe were both pregnant for the first time, making the experience all the more special.

Bump to Bump

The pair of pregnant sisters show off their baby bumps with a mirror selfie.

All Dressed Up

Talk about pregnancy glow!

Sweet Selfie

Like mom Kris did, Khloe made sure to share her favorite photos of Kylie and Stormi.

KUWTK Klassic

Now that's a throwback! Look how young all of the Kardashian-Jenner kids look.

Sparkling Siblings

There's no forgetting this fur moment! All five sisters dressed to the nines at Kanye West's Yeezy Season 3 show in 2016.

Dolores and Sam

If you can't recognize Khloe and Kylie here, that's the whole point! The two went undercover with Kendall so they could experience a Hollywood Tours ride. 

Graduation Celebrations

Throwback to Kylie and Kendall's high school graduation party hosted by none other than Ryan Seacrest!

All Together

It's always eventful when all five Kardashian sisters get together.

Kards Kisses

Blonde babes!

One Big Happy Family

Aunts Kylie and Khloe cradling Psalm West and Chicago West!

Happy 23rd, Kylie!

