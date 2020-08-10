Finding Freedom's Omid Scobie Speaks Out on Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's Rumored Feud

Omid Scobie is spilling the royal tea on Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's relationship.

The royal reporter sat down with Deborah Roberts for Monday's episode of Good Morning America to discuss the duchesses' level of camaraderie as reported in his new book Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family.

"These are two women that really have very little in common," he said when asked if Meghan and Kate get along. "I think being a newcomer and knowing that Kate was once a newcomer, I think there were times where she, from speaking to sources, knew that Meghan felt that she could of or needed a little bit more support from Kate and didn't get it in some of those important moments."

When Meghan and Harry announced their engagement back in 2017, Kate said she and Prince William were "absolutely thrilled" about the news. In fact, during their first interview as an engaged couple, Meghan told the BBC Kate has "been wonderful" and Harry said she's "been absolutely amazing, as is William as well," noting the "fantastic support."