Cardi B Fiercely Defends Putting Kylie Jenner in "WAP" Music Video

Cardi B has Kylie Jenner's back.

On Friday, Aug. 7, the Grammy-winning rapper released her first single of the year, "WAP," along with a headline-making music video. The visual, which has since amassed more than 59 million views on YouTube, features not only Cardi, but also the track's featured rapper Megan Thee Stallion and cameos from Sukihana, Rubi Rose, Mulatto, Rosalía, Normani and Kylie Jenner.

While the video certainly got fans talking, some of the chatter included criticism of Jenner and Normani's inequitable contributions to the video.

Danielle Young, a writer, producer and host, got Cardi's attention with a tweet she published early Aug. 7 about the women' performances and the greater implication for white and Black women. "Normani did ALL this and Kylie walked down the hall and opened a door," Young tweeted along with a clip of Normani's dance performance in the video.

"If that's not a perfect visual indication of Black women having to do the most and white women do the bare minimum to get somewhere, I don't know what is," Young wrote.