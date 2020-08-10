Andy Grammer's "Wish You Pain" Music Video Is Guaranteed To Give You Hope: Watch

What doesn't kill you makes you stronger. At least, that's the lesson Andy Grammer is set out to teach.

While out on tour last year, the superstar singer asked fans to share the experiences that hurt them the most—and the growth, the strength that followed. The result: His "Wish You Pain" music video, which E! News can exclusively reveal.

"Thirteen years ago I took my last drink," one concertgoer admitted in the nearly four-minute clip. "I was terrified I would end up like my dad: homeless and a drunk. After attending meetings together, we are both sober. He is a grandfather to my amazing son and I get this beautiful life with another chance not to destroy it."

After one woman opened up about her struggle to conceive, a couple shared how they put their son down for a nap he never woke up from. The silver lining, as they explained, "we now volunteer at the hospital to guide parents through the same."