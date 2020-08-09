Fans Express Concern for Azealia Banks After She Posts Cryptic Messages

Note: The following story contains sensitive information that may not be suitable for all readers.

Fans are expressing concern over Azealia Banks. On Saturday, August 8, the 29-year-star took to Instagram Stories with a series of cryptic messages that worried her thousands of followers.

"Yea, I think I'm done here. This pandemic, extreme lack of social interaction, no intimacy, combined with constant public ridicule is making life harder than its worth. I think I will end my tenure here on earth soon," she captioned her first post.

"I'm not begging for attention or asking for sympathy/empathy," she continued. "I'm just ready to go. Peacefully of course. I will document my last times and release a film for you all to finally understand me, from my perspective... My soul is tired. I'm ready to go."

The rapper also asked that her followers give her some space during this time. "Please don't bombard me with messages. I am not in pain. I am at peace," she wrote.