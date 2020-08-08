Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Celebrate What Would've Been Their Wedding Day

When life gives you lemons... make lemonade.

That's the motto Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams appeared to follow on Saturday, August 8. The Modern Family actress revealed she would've been walking down the aisle in a bridal gown, ready to exchange vows and say "I do" to The Bachelorette alum.

However, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the couple had to put their wedding plans on hold. Despite their setback, the pair kept a positive attitude and took to social media to celebrate what would've been their big day.

"A couple, a pandemic, & a postponed wedding: A series. We were supposed to get married today. Instead... we took pictures and drank wine," Sarah captioned her Instagram post. "I love you to Pluto & back."

Wells expressed the same thing on his page, writing, "We were supposed to get married today. We didn't. But I still got to grab a butt. So, ya know, still pretttty cool."