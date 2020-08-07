Basketball Player Michael Ojo Dead at 27 After Collapsing During Training

The basketball community is mourning the death of athlete Michael Ojo.

According to a statement from his former basketball team the Red Star Belgrade, the 27-year-old died on Friday, Aug. 7. "Michael Ojo, centre of Crvena zvezda Basketball Club has passed away in Belgrade earlier today. We are lost for words, it's simply devastating," the club shared on Twitter. "Rest in peace, Gentle Giant."

Multiple outlets report the former Florida State University center collapsed during an individual training session in Belgrade, Serbia. He was subsequently taken to the hospital for treatment, but could not be resuscitated by doctors.

His cause of death is pending.

Tributes are pouring in for the athlete, who was loved by fans across the globe.

His alma mater, Florida State University, confirmed the news via the team's Twitter. "We would like to express our deepest sympathies to the family, friends and former teammates of Michael," the statement read.