90 Day Fiancé's Jorge Nava Opens Up About Finding Love After Prison and Anfisa Split

Jorge Nava is ready for a second chance at love after prison.

Pop culture fans may remember the 90 Day Fiancé season 4 star for his unique relationship with Anfisa Nava. While things between the two started off on a romantic note, their vows were put to the test when Jorge was arrested and sentenced to two and half years in prison on drug charges.

Fast-forward to today and the TLC reality star is officially done with prison and moving on with a new lady in his life.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Jorge revealed that he is seeing someone new he met on Instagram.

"It was actually a friendly relationship before it became the relationship that it is today," he told E! News. "When I went out to California to visit my family, we went on our first date and then a week after that, she came and stayed with me and we've kind of been together ever since."