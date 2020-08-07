Michelle Obama Has the Comforting Message You Need After Sharing Struggle With "Low-Grade Depression"

Michelle Obama doesn't want you to worry about her.

The former first lady spurred concern from supporters this week after mentioning in a new episode of her eponymous podcast that she is "dealing with some form of low-grade depression" as a result of these historic times.

However, a day later, she addressed the worry about her head on with a message directly to fans via social media. "I just wanted to check in with you all because a lot of you have been checking in on me after hearing this week's podcast. First things first—I'm doing just fine," she assured on Instagram. "There's no reason to worry about me."

As Obama elaborated, her concern is with frontline workers, Black Lives Matter activists and families making decisions about school amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Like I said in that conversation with @Michele__Norris, I'm thinking about the folks out there risking themselves for the rest of us—the doctors and nurses and essential workers of all kinds," she explained. "I'm thinking about the teachers and students and parents who are just trying to figure out school for the fall. I'm thinking about the people out there protesting and organizing for a little more justice in our country."