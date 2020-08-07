Refresh Your Beauty Bag with These Must-Haves

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from some of your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Raise your hand if your beauty bag needs a refresh.
It's hard to believe we've been through three different seasons during lockdown period. Usually this would mean heading to the shops or hitting the online sales to change over our beauty stock for seasonal trends. If this hasn't happened yet, it's time to treat yourself.
Due to saying in more often, we're opting for a fresher faced look with light coverage bases, with hints of colour and plenty of sparkle to keep it interesting on camera. There's also room for glam in your arsenal with flushes of bronze and whispy lashes, perfect for heading out on that rare occasion (or a virtual date night.)
From daring new palettes to barely-there coverage, here's what you should be adding to cart right now. Treat yourself below!
Anastasia Beverly Hills Norvina Pro Pigment Palette Vol. 4
Who said eyes have to be boring? Break up with your neutral toned eyeshadows and explore a whole new world of flirty floral pinks, shimmering smokes and marvelous mauves.
This professional-quality palette really delivers on pigment payoff, while still being blendable for the ultimate dramatic look. Pair up citrus yellows and fresh spring pinks for the ultimate show-stopping eye. Worth the wait.
Trinny London T-Top Stackable Mirror
How many times have you been caught with a mascara smudge or lipstick bleed in public? Meet your new best friend. This compact mirror has x3 magnification on one side, a snap closure perfect for handbags, and stacks neatly on top of your Trinny stack as the perfect topper.
We love stacking the Lip2Cheek and Just a Touch concealer underneath this mirror as the perfect 5 minute touch-up companion.
Jurlique Herbal Recovery Signature Mist
This mist is one not to be missed—there's a reason it's Jurlique's signature product. Refreshing and hydrating, a spritz of this over a freshly-washed face will prep the skin for effortless skincare application.
Containing Viola Tricolor and Yarrow extract, this all-natural formulation is a savior for tired, dry skill and can be reapplied throughout the day for maximum results.
Charlotte Tilbury Love Filter Lipsticks
Feel the love with the latest addition to Charlotte Tilbury's iconic Matte Revolution lipstick range. These blushing bridal shades are something truly special, formulated with 3D glowing pigments create the illusion of lit-from-within lips.
In three breathtaking, aptly-named shades, all with pink undertones, this trio are a perfect gift for the iso-bride-to-be, or to keep for yourself for some luck in the love department. The surface-embossed pout on the lipstick bullet seals this purchase with a kiss.
Recreation Beauty Body & Hair Serum-Oil
They're not lying when they say this oil is liquid gold. Prepare for your body to take a tropical vacation with this ‘summer in a bottle' scent which will nourish your skin and leave you silky-smooth. This Bondi-born formula contains rosehip oil, jojoba oil and seaweed extracts, and really can do it all.
Place on the face, sweep over the body or massage into the decolletage for dry skin relief, into the scalp to hydrate or onto stretch marks and wounds to decrease. A total ten.
Morphe 2 Hint Hint Skin Tint
Been working on your skin regime during lockdown? Let it shine through with this brand new formulation from Morphe. Hydrating and sheer with a buildable coverage, this lightweight fluid lets your natural completion shine on through, without looking shiny.
In 20 shades (and a handy guide to picking your shade), we're crushing on this new line and ditching heavy coverage foundation for this fresher look.
Eylure Pro Magnetic Faux Mink Wispy Kit
Get those eyes popping above your mask with this easy-as-pie to apply kit. The Eylure magnetic lash kit features an innovative system using magnetic eyeliner, rather than sandwiching two lashes together. The result? A lightweight lash with the perfect flutter, AND a winged eyeliner to complete the look.
The range comes in several styles from natural to dramatic, so there's a look for everyone. If you've been contemplating the magnetic lash trend, this is a great kit to begin with.
Biode Skin Salve-ation
Irritated skin? No problem. Dry, patchy areas? Be gone! The multi-tasking powerhouse can take on all your skin concerns and repair them with the power of all-natural ingredients. Vegan friendly and formulated with Shea Butter, Sunflower, Coconut and Hemp Seed oils, this super salve is best used as an emulation and carefully rubbed into the area of concern.
Gentle enough for use on the face and body, this brilliant balmy product will save your from all kinds of situations.
Gucci Poudre De Beauté Éclat Soleil
If the only sun you've seen is through a window this winter, get glowing with Gucci's sunkissed pressed powder. This finely-milled yet ultra-pigmented bronzer is a joy to wear on the skin, blending out like butter. with no muddiness present. The formula is ever-so-slightly shimmery for a radiant glow, and comes in five shade options for a customized look.
The compact features signature Gucci embossing and a gold finish for a truly luxurious experience.
Karen Murrell Sugar Scrub
Pucker up for a soft, kissable pout! Save your dry chapped lips from winter winds with the newest installment in the Karen Murrell natural range. Containing coconut sugar, jojoba seed oil, avocado oil, this polishing and nourishing scrub is heaven in a tube, and bad news for dry skin.
Simply twist and glide over like you would a lipstick for a no-mess application. It's the perfect prep for statement lips, or to incorporate as part of your nightly routine.
Grown Alchemist Soothing Hand Cream
Sick of your hands smelling like alcohol rub? Leave it to Grown Alchemist to deliver yet another standout hand cream offering, this time with super soothing qualities for your softest hands yet. This delectably complex and fragrant formulation calms the skin with Cactus Flower, Cedarwood Atlas and Tri-Hyaluronan Complex, creating a nourishing, barrier-enhancing experience.
The perfect addition to any beauty bag, your hands and cuticle will be thanking you, and the aromatic scent will linger all day.
Morphe x Maddie Ziegler Dew Bomb Gloss Stick
Because who doesn't love a multi-tasker? This gloss stick will transform your face into a dewy wonderland with its glass-like finish and high shine. Inspired by Maddie's dancing career in the spotlight, this stick has endless versatility; give your eyeshadow a wet-look sheen, place on cheekbones for a translucent highlight, or add to lips for a perfect pout. A must-have!
DU’IT Tough Lips
Our lips aren't sealed about this new find! Tough on lips, dry and flakey pouts will be a thing of the past with these intensely soothing balm. Beeswax, grape seed extract and shea butter combine to deliver a long-lasting, restoring formula, keeping your lips soft and kissable.
Perfect for handbags and windy days, you'll see immediate results from this reliable little tube.