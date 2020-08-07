Refresh Your Beauty Bag with These Must-Haves

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from some of your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Raise your hand if your beauty bag needs a refresh.

It's hard to believe we've been through three different seasons during lockdown period. Usually this would mean heading to the shops or hitting the online sales to change over our beauty stock for seasonal trends. If this hasn't happened yet, it's time to treat yourself.

Due to saying in more often, we're opting for a fresher faced look with light coverage bases, with hints of colour and plenty of sparkle to keep it interesting on camera. There's also room for glam in your arsenal with flushes of bronze and whispy lashes, perfect for heading out on that rare occasion (or a virtual date night.)

From daring new palettes to barely-there coverage, here's what you should be adding to cart right now. Treat yourself below!