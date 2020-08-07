The Bachelorette's Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen Break Up After 2 Years Together

Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen have pressed pause on their relationship.

Two years after falling in love on season 14 of The Bachelorette, a source tells E! News exclusively the couple's engagement is off. In recent weeks, the reality TV stars were the subject of split rumors after Becca revealed Garrett's social media support for the "Thin Blue Line," a pro-police slogan associated with the Blue Lives Matter movement, had caused a rift in their relationship.

That conflict is part of the reason why the source says Becca and Garrett are going their separate ways.

"Becca is still very upset with Garrett's comments and the controversy surrounding it," the insider says, adding, "Their lifestyles don't mesh anymore. Garrett wants different things and they came to a realization that they aren't compatible anymore."

The pair, who relocated to Carlsbad, Calif. last year, are "currently living separately." The source explains, "Garrett is doing a backpacking trip in the wilderness with his buddies and is taking time for himself. They are trying to keep it low-key because they are still working things out, but the relationship is definitely done."

Becca and Garrett did not respond to multiple requests for comment.