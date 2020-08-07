NIKKI & BRIE BELLABeyoncéEllen DeGeneresShop E!VideosPhotos
Go Inside JoJo Fletcher's Newly Decorated Dallas Home With Jordan Rodgers

Bachelor Nation's JoJo Fletcher partnered up with HomeGoods to redesign her Dallas home with Jordan Rodgers. Take a look inside to see how she decorated.

By Mike Vulpo, Amanda Williams Aug 07, 2020 12:00 PMTags
JoJo Fletcher, HomeGoodsMatt Harrington for HomeGoods

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

For every new house comes a new opportunity to shop.

When JoJo Fletcher moved into her Dallas home, the Bachelor Nation member was more than excited to decorate. But when she was given the opportunity to partner with HomeGoods, The Bachelorette star couldn't wait to take advantage of the store's unique pieces and fantastic prices.   

"As you guys know, home renovation and home decor is a huge part of my life. It's a passion for me so HomeGoods naturally is one of my all-time favorite stores," JoJo exclusively shared with E! News. "Every time you go in there, it's an adventure."

Back in March—or before COVID-19 lockdowns began—JoJo worked with HomeGoods to decorate four areas in her brand-new Dallas home. Fast-forward to August and the reality star is ready to invite fans into her home for a special look. 

"What I like to do is start with the space that I know I'm spending the most time in," JoJo shared. "Start with one big item—whether it's your rug or your sofa—and then build on top of that and once you have those in place, find little accessories or decorative accessories."

For JoJo, she had a little help from her fiancé Jordan Rodgers who may enjoy shopping a little more than he cares to admit.

According to JoJo, "He loves being involved in it. He actually has a really good design eye as well…He picked out a whole cart of things and he was like, stoked about it. We pretty much see eye to eye on things. I think he leaves up a lot of it to me, but when he sees something that he likes, he shows me and I am obsessed with it."

So, who's curious to see JoJo and Jordan's great finds? Go on a HomeGoods treasure hunt of your own and take a look inside their home below.

Matt Harrington for HomeGoods
Welcome In

Step inside JoJo Fletcher's home and you'll immediately discover an inviting bench to catch up on with friends. "I feel like an entryway is sometimes overlooked but it's such a big design moment that sets the tone for your space and your home," JoJo explained. "For me, we found this amazing blue diamond pattern bench with awesome wooden legs and I got it for under $130. But it looks so rich!"

Matt Harrington for HomeGoods
From House to Home

Just because JoJo is a dog owner doesn't mean she can't reach her decorating dreams. "I like to find pieces that I know are not too delicate but at the same time if I love a piece, I'm going to get it," she proclaimed. 

Matt Harrington for HomeGoods
Get Comfy

"For me, what I wanted to do in this space is give it a neutral tone, but I also like little pops of colors and I love texture," JoJo explained. "I had that little pop of color, mixed in with some neutral throw pillows and baskets." 

Matt Harrington for HomeGoods
Tidy Up

"I don't think people realize that HomeGoods has everything from the little knick knacks and accessories and pillows to large furniture items that you can completely transform your space with," JoJo explained. 

Matt Harrington for HomeGoods
Private Sanctuary

Ever wonder what JoJo's house smells like during the summer? E! News has your answer. "It'll smell like an ocean breeze, like fresh linen," she explained. "I like a very fresh, clean smell that is not overwhelming. I also love the smell when people are doing laundry so it's that sort of aroma that I really like when I step into my home." 

Matt Harrington for HomeGoods
JoJo's Happy Place

"I want my home to feel warm and welcoming. For me, I like to keep it bright and airy," JoJo shared. "But I like to have it sort of warmed up. I like pillows and throws and candles and greenery. I want to feel fresh and bright but also warm and welcoming." 

Matt Harrington for HomeGoods
The Great Outdoors

When describing her backyard, JoJo raved about her pieces including a big wooden dining table from HomeGoods. "There's also a few different areas of my yard that we were able to do another little sort of seating nook," she shared. "We had a lot of different greenery and planters and so that space now feels so welcoming. It's a place that we get to spend a ton of our time in." 

Matt Harrington for HomeGoods
Cheers to Decorating

It may be August, but JoJo is already thinking ahead to the Christmas season. "I like to decorate for the holidays. I don't think I go like super overboard," The Bachelorette star teased. "But I also obviously love to have the garland and the trees. And I like mixing things in and out that go with the season." 

If you like what you see in JoJo and Jordan's space, shop similar styles from TJ Maxx below.

Junli 24in Round Clip Mirror

If you love JoJo's mirror in her entryway, perhaps this similar style will be the perfect fit in your home. 

$60
TJ Maxx

Handcrafted In India Entryway Bench

When you walk into Jordan's home, an inviting bench greets guests in hopes of making them feel comfortable. 

$130
TJ Maxx

Doha Diamond Throw With Tassels

Every beautiful couch needs a comfortable throw that will allow you to be extra cozy when you watch The Bachelor or The Bachelorette

$25
TJ Maxx

Thro 20x20 Embroidered Stripe Tassel Pillow

"I gravitate towards more neutral tones, but I'm really big into texture and textile and the little decorative accessories that can help make a home feel warm and welcoming," JoJo shared with us. 

$25
TJ Maxx

La Casa 29in Grass In Ribbed Planter

"Every single one of my plants and trees in my home is from HomeGoods," JoJo confessed. "People always ask where I get them, and they're always from HomeGoods." 

$20
TJ Maxx

