High Fidelity Canceled After One Season: Find Out the Fates of All Your Favorite Shows

Cue the sad songs: High Fidelity won't be returning to Hulu.

The critically-acclaimed drama series, which was a gender-swapped adaptation of the 2000 movie and 1995 book, has been canceled after just one season. It was a move that was met with sadness by much of the internet, spawning the hashtag #SaveHighFidelity. Even some famous fans voiced their disappointment.

Mindy Kaling tweeted, "Oh I loved #HighFidelity! This is sad news."

Star Zoë Kravitz posted a tribute after the news broke with a hashtag of her own.

"I wanna give a shout out to my #highfidelity family," she wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for all the love and heart you put into this show. I'm in awe of all of you. And thank you to everyone who watched, loved and supported us. #BreakUpsSuck."

The series also starred Jake Lacy, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and David H. Holmes.

