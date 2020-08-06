Watch Chrishell Stause Claim Justin Hartley Texted Her About Divorce Filing on Selling Sunset

Chrishell Stause's divorce is taking center stage in season three of Selling Sunset, with new details emerging about her sudden divorce from Justin Hartley.

In a new preview for the Netflix reality show, shared exclusively by Today.com, the real estate agent tells friend and co-worker Mary Fitzgerald she learned of the devastating news in what some would describe as the worst way possible. "He texted me that we were filed. Forty-five minutes later the world knew," she cries.

"Because of the crazy way in which this went down, people want answers," Chrishell says in a confessional, adding, "and I f--king want answers."

The camera returns to focus on Mary who tells her, "That's sh--ty, like beyond s--tty," as she dabs at her tears with a tissue.

Chrishell responds, "I know people are saying we were only married for two years but it's like we were together for six years."