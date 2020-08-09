NIKKI & BRIE BELLABeyoncéEllen DeGeneresShop E!VideosPhotos

Check Out These Celebrity Homes That Would Make Quarantine Feel Like a Vacation

These palatial, tricked-out spreads inhabited by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Mindy Kaling bring a whole new meaning to the idea of social distancing.

By Sarah Grossbart Aug 09, 2020 1:00 AMTags
In some ways, we truly are in this together. 

We're binge-watching the same shows, discussing the same all-important social issues that 2020 has managed to push to the forefront and sharing the same damn Tiger King- and Love Is Blind-inspired memes because, yeah, if 2020 were a couple it absolutely would be the ill-fated Jessica Batten and her 10 years younger suitor Mark Cuevas

But for all of our commiserating over how tough it is to homeschool and the generally agreed upon notion that jeans are utterly worthless, a simple fact remains: not all quarantines are created equal. 

We, for instance, have been riding out our own shelter-in-place situations in abodes outfitted with neither a bowling alley nor a home theater. The closest we've come to a glam room is that time we laid all of our makeup out on the bathroom counter and, unless you count the 15-step distance from couch to refrigerator, even the most charitable description of our living quarters wouldn't reference separate wings.

So, sorry, denizens of Hollywood—sometimes you're simply nothing like the rest of us. 

Of course we love y'all anyway. Without you, we wouldn't have the binge-watching material that's helped us remain sane for the past five months or the latest in customizable memes. ThanksReese Witherspoon!

And, truly, who among us doesn't appreciate a bit of house porn, even if it means we have to quell our inner green-eyed monster? Besides, can you imagine what a bitch it'd be to clean a place with square footage topping out above 10,000? (And yes, we know they probably have staffers for that, but just let us have this, okay?) 

So join us as we indulge in a bit of real estate-fueled escapism. The good news: you needn't leave the comfort of your own couch. 

Nicole Gerulat
Jenna Dewan's Cozy Living Room

Finished just before the multi-hyphenate welcomed son Callum with fiancé Steve Kazee in March, their California spread was designed with nights in at top of mind. "They wanted the home to be as cozy as possible," designer Erin Fetherston told furniture e-tailer AllModern of creating the warm and calm-feeling space, "so I wanted to create areas throughout the home to foster intimacy and togetherness." How forward-thinking! Among the mom of two's favorite pieces: the moss green velvet Bobby Berk for A.R.T. Furniture sofa and eye-catching wood coffee table. "Steve likes a more minimalistic look and has amazing taste," Dewan told AllModern. "I tend to go more feminine and mystical in my tastes, but we easily found a happy medium."

MLS
Mindy Kaling's Suite Set-Up

Who could really complain about being confined to this oversized bedroom with Pacific Ocean views (one of seven in The Mindy Project creator's new Malibu digs)? Once custom-built for Frank Sinatra, Ol' Blue Eyes' former home also boasts plenty of living space (5,824 square-feet), the requisite state-of-the-art kitchen, a pool, steam room and even a hair salon—in case you're wondering why Kaling's quarantine locks look so good. 

Redfin
Diane Kruger's Netflix and Chill Zone

Now this is where you binge Normal People. A bi-level dining room-living room setup in the four-bedroom Hollywood Hills villa the actress shares with Norman Reedus is equal parts spacious and cozy enough for endless nights in. As a bonus, the high-end kitchen (complete with marble-topped island and adjoining breakfast nook) is just a short walk away for whenever cravings strike.  

Sotheby's Homes
Meg Ryan's Woodland Patio

You've got...the perfect entertaining spot with the rom-com queen's three-bedroom Montecito, Calif. farmhouse. Two ovens and a 300-bottle walk-in wine fridge helps with meal prep and the one-and-a-half-acre grounds (dotted with fruit and avocado trees) offer a plethora of al fresco dining options. Between the outdoor fireplace and barbecue and this scenic patio setup, who needs restaurants? 

Jason Schmidt / Architectural Digest
Drake's Insta-Worthy Staircase

A study in extravagance, the rapper's palatial, 50,000-square-foot Art Deco Toronto manse is certainly something to call home about. (On your cell phone, of course.) There's an NBA regulation-size court, a recording studio lounge and an indoor pool. And then there's the "Hotline Bling" artist's staircase. Outfitted with statement-making Rafauli chandeliers, it's the perfect spot for all those stuck at home #quarantinelife selfies. "I wanted it to have a monumental scale and feel," he told Architectural Digest of his style inspo. "It will be one of the things I leave behind, so it had to be timeless and strong."

The MLS
Emma Chamberlain's Expansive Closet

When crafting click-worthy lewks is literally your job, a girl needs some space. So the massive wardrobe in the 19-year-old YouTube sensation's new four-bedroom, $3.9 million West Hollywood pad is a nice perk. Though we'd imagine the sizable living room and kitchen, pool, spa and fire pit in the backyard didn't hurt. 

Redfin
Tan France's Indoor/Outdoor Living

An expert eye isn't required to see why Bravo's style guru scooped up this 1920s Spanish villa in the Hollywood Hills. Fashionable touches include rough-hewn wood ceiling beams, a hidden spiral staircase and the tiled fireplace inside this living room that opens onto a covered terrace. We'd imagine the canyon and city views take the sting out of staying put at home. 

MLS
Zendaya's Spacious Great Room

No need to get far from home when your pad is a 5,100-square-foot compound tucked away on nearly four acres in California's San Fernando Valley. Should the six bedrooms—including a master with built-in soaking tub and private balcony—not serve proper quarantine purposes for the Euphoria actress, there's a guest house (with bedroom, bathroom and kitchenette) next to the recently installed pool. 

Zillow
Kylie Jenner's Billiards Room

Who needs the bars to open when you've got your own lounge-worthy set-up at home? And should the Kylie Cosmetics founder and 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster require a change of scenery from the seven bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, gym and basketball court in this 15,350-square-foot place in L.A.'s Holmby Hills neighborhood, they need only make the short drive to the beauty mogul's several other properties in Calabasas. 

MLS
Alicia Keys' Breathtaking View

It's easy to see why the singer and husband Swizz Beatz keep on fallin' in love with this La Jolla, Calif. pad, featured on Bravo's Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles. Situated on a cliff overlooking Torrey Pines State Reserve, the space is filled with a library, two steam rooms and an open-air elevator. But the most picturesque feature is undoubtedly the frameless floor-to-ceiling windows affording unobstructed Pacific Ocean views from pretty much each of the six bedrooms, a few bathrooms and the two living rooms. Not to mention the rooftop terrace is the perfect spot for some social distance-friendly fresh air. 

Instagram
Gigi Hadid's Glam Room

When you're one of the world's most in-demand supermodel's, you needn't ever set foot in a salon. And this room in the Tommy Hilfiger designer's newly renovated New York City apartment (a place she labeled "my passion project/dream spot") is perfect for getting some socially distant touch-ups. Also, should this stay-at-home situation drag on, the lighting would be top-notch for a mini photo shoot with her and Zayn Malik's future daughter. Baby's first 'gram! 

William Abranowic
Kendall Jenner's Couture Fitting Room

Okay, so you prooooobably have shelved your Prada duds for the duration of 2020, but just think how many pairs of yoga pants you could stack in the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star's dressing room. A space fit for, well, a runway supermodel, it's just one standout spot in her Architectural Digest-worthy Los Angeles spread. "The overall vibe I was going for was really peaceful," she told the mag of the yearlong project that saw her collecting pieces by artist James Turrell and transforming the in-home movie theater into an art studio, complete with jumpsuits for her guests. "I'm not good at painting, but I thoroughly enjoy it," she shared, "and I consider it a form of therapy." 

Jimmy DeLaurentis
Teresa Giudice's Sexy New Great Room

Out with the old—both estranged husband Joe Giudice and a truckload of dated furniture from the early 2000s—and in with the new sleeker, lighter pieces. Interior designer Jimmy DeLaurentis figured the Real Housewives of New Jersey lead needed "really sexy furniture" befitting her freshly single status, he tells E! News, so he trashed the dated love seats, upholstered chairs and heavy drapery the mom of four had selected with her ex "18 or 19 years ago" and brought in his own designs, such as custom curved 10-foot couches in a cream-hued velvet. "I just wanted light, because the house is that dark," he explains. Next up: her marital bedroom. "We started that a little bit, but it's on pause," he shares. "We'll start it back up again when this is all over."

Trevor Tondro / ELLE Decor
Sophia Bush's Airy Kitchen

Just imagine the quaran-eats you could whip up with the Love, Victor actress' WiFi-equipped Dacor appliances and 13 feet of prep space on her Caesarstone-topped island. Though there is 1,600 square-feet of space in her midcentury Hollywood Hills bungalow—taken down to the studs and restored to its 1950s glory with the help of interior designer Jake Alexander, contractor Orie Prince and landscaper John Alden Sharp—might we suggest enjoying your homemade fare in the cactus garden? "Everyone who's come to visit says they've never seen anything like it," Bush told ELLE Decor of her house. "And being here makes me feel incredibly grounded and creative."

AD/YouTube
Maria Sharapova's Bowling Alley

Now that she's officially bounced from the world of tennis, 2020 might be the perfect time for the athlete to perfect her other game. Because when she discovered the basement in her Japanese architecture-inspired three-story L.A. house was just the right size for a two-lane bowling alley, she decided to roll with it. "I'd say it is the most surprising aspect of this home because I'm not a bowler myself," she allowed to Architectural Digest. "They told me that it's like a professional alley, so that if there are any pros that want to come and bowl at my house, you know where to find me."

chrisnet, redfin.com
Jeffree Star's Spa

A mere six months after transforming his $3.6 million Calabasas, Calif. space into the bubblegum pink Barbie mansion of his dreams, the famed YouTuber found an even more fantastical spread in nearby Hidden Hills. A sprawling 25,000 square feet, it boasts a wine room, a two-story gym and a 4,700-square-foot garage to house his Lamborghinis, Aston Martins and Bentleys. But perhaps the most useful spot for these quarantimes is the zen-like spa, complete with massage table. 

AD/YouTube
Neil Patrick Harris' In-Home Bar

Located on the first floor parlor, the Monkey Bar (tricked out here as part of their over-the-top Christmas decorations) is one of the first things guests see when they enter the five-story brownstone the actor shares with husband David Burtka and their twins Harper and Gideon. Named for the creatures that hold watch above, it's a place where the How I Met Your Mother alum can perfect his mixology skills. As he told Architectural Digest of creating various cocktails and mocktails at home in New York City's Harlem neighborhood, "It's sort of a magic trick to me."

AD/YouTube
Jessica Alba's Tub-Shower Hybrid

"I spent a lot of time on Pinterest," The Honest Company founder told Architectural Digest of pulling together inspiration for the L.A. spread she wanted to be part "old world French vibe" (inspired by her mom, who lives in Provence) "mixed with a modern French apartment." And one room feels très appropriate for these times: the master bathroom featuring a tub situated inside the steel-framed shower built for two. When husband Cash Warren griped that she stole all the hot water, she came up with this dual-showerhead solution and then found a fix for maintaining the serenity of her bathtime. "I always get cold when I come out of the bathtub," she explained, "so we put the bathtub inside of the shower and so that way it's nice and cozy and warm." 

AD/YouTube
Nicole Scherzinger's Home Theater

Training her careful eye onto every corner of this four-level hillside property in L.A., The Masked Singer judge paid particular attention to this space, perfectly appointed for all those nights spent in front of a TV. "Designed to be like a little hidden cave," she told Architectural Digest, the room is equipped with in-step lighting and posters from films the singer-actress-dancer found particularly inspiring. But it's the seating that's a true work of art. "Every single tier has a big sofa bed," she revealed. "All of my couches I've designed to be seven feet deep, so you can fully get all up in here. This room is like a big ol' hug."

Heather Dubrow/YouTube
Terry & Heather Dubrow's Pool

Sure, we can't exactly be out in the world right now, but the pool at the Real Housewives alums' self-named Dubrow Chateau is basically its own party spot. "I put this specialized speaker system in the backyard so that at every foot, no matter where you are, the volume and sound quality is always the same," Botched plastic surgeon Terry told Architectural Digest of his favorite area in the 40,000-square-foot California property. "For me the backyard is where I go on the weekends so I wanted to design the audio to be like an amusement park."

