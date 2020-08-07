Terry Dubrow Previews "Sinister" Doctors & "Mysterious" Cases on New Season of License to Kill

Oxygen

As for one of the most shocking cases that will be covered on License to Kill's second season, he reveals, "This guy was treating cancer patients and chemotherapy drugs are very expensive. And could you imagine going to a doctor with your cancer diagnosis, being scared out of your mind and he, instead of giving you the proper dosage of chemotherapy, he was diluting it down to make more money to the point where he was giving it for certain illnesses and patients were not getting even an ounce of the agent they were supposed to get. He was living high and crazy and he went off the deep end. That's a different whole motivation but equally as dangerous and equally as sinister and very hard to figure out."



Despite being on six season of E!'s Botched and two season of Oxygen's License to Kill, he's still "always surprised" by what corrupt medical professionals are willing to do at their patients' expense.



"I still am shocked on the daily, particularly this season of License to Kill," he says. "There was a couple of episodes in there I'd never heard of most of those cases and I said, 'This didn't really happen. This doctor really did this?' It's so out there and crazy that it must be fiction."

Don't miss the License to Kill premiere tomorrow, Aug. 8, at 7 p.m. on Oxygen. And catch up on Botched any time on Peacock!