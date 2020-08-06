Beyoncé's "Drunk in Love" Producer Detail Arrested on 15 Sexual Assault Charges

Detail, the producer behind hits including Beyoncé's "Drunk in Love" and Lil Wayne's "How to Love," has been arrested on 15 charges of sexual assault.

The Grammy winner, born Noel Fisher, was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 5 with bail set at $6,290,000, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed to E! News. After detectives submitted the case against Detail to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office in January, 15 sexual assault charges and five additional felony assault-related charges were recently filed against him, according to LACSD. The department's Special Victims Bureau is investigating multiple "adult sexual assault" allegations involving the producer, a press release described. The alleged incidents were said to have occurred between 2010 and 2018.

"Based on the nature of the allegations, the LCASD press release noted, "Special Victims Bureau detectives believe there may be additional potential victims and they are seeking the public's help in identifying any such victims."

Detail's attorney I. Mark Bledstein told E! News, "I am quite certain he will enter a not guilty plea and contest to the fullest all of these allegations." Bledstein noted he has not had an opportunity to speak to Detail or look at the charges.

His arrest comes two years after two women, Kristina Buch and Peyton Ackley, were granted restraining orders against Detail. In court documents, according to reports from TMZ and The Blast, the women accused him of sexual and physical abuse and claimed he controlled when they ate and slept. Both women reportedly alleged he forced them to have sex with him in front of others, according to TMZ, citing the documents.

In 2019, Buch was awarded $15 million by default judgment in her lawsuit against the producer. Detail did not comment on the lawsuit at the time, but according to the Associated Press (via NBC Washington), he has denied all the allegations.