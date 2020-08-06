Get a Good Night's Rest with These Bedtime Beauties

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from some of your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
"Don't wake me, I plan on sleeping in."
Facing new challenges in an ever-changing world takes a toll on the mind and body, which can wreak havoc on our sleep cycles.
August 3-9 is Sleep Awareness Week, meaning there's never been a better time to educate yourself in the art of snooze, its benefits and products to aid your wind-down routine.
Eliza Millsom, Swisse Wellness Education & Training Manager, Nutritionist and Yoga Instructor says "Disrupted sleep patterns, whether its challenges falling asleep or perhaps waking up multiple times over night, can be caused by a multitude of factors. It is essential to create an environment that communicates to the body that its time to fall asleep, considering the state of the mind, the nutrients that we feed our body as well as the physical environment around us."
"Creating a wind down routine in the hours before bed is a powerful way to improve sleep quality. There are 3 key things that the body needs to experience in order to fall asleep; breath needs to slow, the muscles and the mind need to relax & the environment needs to be dark. With that in mind having a dark house using soft amber lighting, taking 10 minutes to breathe deeply into the belly with the eyes closed and considering nutrients like magnesium can also help to support a restful sleep!"
From calming sleep sprays and silky slips to repairing facial creams and oils that work as you sleep, prepare to wake up rejuvenated with these nighttime essentials.
L'Occitane Cocon de Sérénité Relaxing Pillow Mist 100mL
Have trouble drifting off to sleep? Prepare to meet the mist of your dreams. The delicate, finely-dispensed spray contains essential oils of lavender, bergamot, mandarin, sweet orange and geranium known for their relaxing properties (and perfect for those overwhelmed by strong lavender scents).
Spritz a few sprays onto your pillow, pyjamas or even through the bedroom 15 minutes before sleep and you'll be nodding off in no time. How's the sérénité?
Swisse Rose Hip Antioxidant Facial Oil
Relax and let your face do the work! This potent and powerful little bottle is a savior on dry, winter skin, containing a nourishing blend of Rose Hip and essential oils.
Lightweight and non-greasy for an intense hydration hit, it works wonders gently pressed into the face, neck and décolletage before turning out the lights. Gentle and calming enough to use everyday, this is a bedside table staple for a reason.
Dr. Lewinn's Recoverederm Intensive Overnight Barrier Repair Balm
Wake up to your best skin yet with this incredibly powerful yet undetectable balm. Clinically proven to provide relief from itchy or irritated skin, the Probiotic complex and ceramides work in tandem to give the skin's defensive barriers a boost, while the unique Marine Algae extract soothes and repairs the skin as you slumber.
Lightweight yet decadently creamy on the skin, the formula is also fragrance-free for minimal irritation.
Glasshouse Fragrances A Moment In Tokyo Candle
While we can't exactly travel at the moment, we can transport the mind to far-off places before bed with soothing scents. An earthy, grounding scent of incense, violet, rose and ebony woods will relax the brain and sooth the soul as a pre-bed ritual, lingering in the air as you drift away. All Glasshouse candles are made from the highest quality, triple fragranced soy wax for a quality burning experience.
We also can't go past the ombre frosted glass finish for a chic addition to any bedroom stand—just don't forget to blow it out before hitting the sheets!
Sleeping with Jacques The Sylvia Dress in Jacaranda
If the average night's sleep is eight hours, that means we sleep for one third of our entire lives. What does this mean? Time to invest in sleepwear that looks great and feels even better. This full-length beauty belongs to the new Sleeping with Jacques RISE collection, which examines an experimental approach to the female body and identity.
Brushed in a plush velvet with voluminous sleeves and intricate detailing, this gown is grace and elegance incarnate. The jacaranda hue also serves as a timely reminder that spring is just around the corner—hooray!
Flora Remedia Dreaming Roll-On Aromatherapy Oil
Less rock, more roll (into bed). This dreamy sleep formulation infuses chamomile flower, cedarwood and Lavandula angustifolia oils, which have been traditionally used in aromatherapy for the temporary relief of symptoms associated with sleeplessness.
Made with fractionated (non scented) coconut oil and botanical infused essential oils, roll this onto pulse points before bed for immediate relaxation and stress relief. True bliss.
Salt Lab Magnesium Oil Spray
Magnesium may not sound sexy, but it will become your best friend between the sheets. This 100% natural formulation from Australia will have you dreaming big, soothing tired muscles and rejuvenating the skin. Magnesium has a calming effect on your body's nervous system and relaxes the muscles, which promotes less time drifting off and smoother sleep patterns.
Cover your tummy (or feet—trust us on this!) with 3-4 sprays and calm your body from the day's stresses. It also doubles as a great post-yoga or workout recovery spray.
Votary Antidote Night Oil Lavender and Chamomile Oil
Don't get restless…cover your body in the ultimate sleep elixir. Hailing from London, Votary are the new players in the high-performance, natural skincare pillar, and they are not here to mess around.
Created with a plant-only combination of Lavender, rose and chamomile oils, this nourishing blend prepares you for sleep, while soothing tired, sore limbs. Pop a few drops into the bath or slather over the body in the shower—it's the ultimate all-rounder.
Boohoo Satin Button-Through Piped PJ Set
Slinking into bed with a new pair of PJs, what could be better! This satin-soft pair of coordinates are perfect for nights in, or sleepovers if you're lucky enough. In a comfortable, relaxed style, they feature wide cuffs and button-down detailing for the ultimate night's rest.
Available in a range of 5 colours and sizes 6-16, we're choosing to channel our inner royal in Emerald Green. Grab a few while they're onsale!
Slip Rose Gold Collection Queen Size Pillowcase (Zippered)
Tossing and turning at night not only disrupts your sleep pattern, but also seriously messes with your hair and complexion. If you're not already on the silk pillowcase train, it's time to jump onboard. Slip's signature double-sided silk pillowcase absorbs less of your face cream, plus creates less friction, leading to smoother hair and youthful skin.
With this limited edition Rose Gold case with a hidden zipper, you'll be sleeping serenely (and smoothly) in style.
