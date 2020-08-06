YouTubers the Stokes Twins Charged in Connection With Bank Robbery Pranks

It's all fun and games until you're facing criminal charges.

Brothers Alan Stokes and Alex Stokes, otherwise known as the Stokes Twins to their nearly five million YouTube subscribers, are facing false imprisonment and swatting charges in connection to two fake bank robberies. Their popular YouTube channel often features videos of the pair pranking their friends or other social media challenges.

The Orange County District Attorney's Office announced via a press release on Wednesday, Aug. 5 that the 23-year-olds were "each charged with one felony count of false imprisonment effected by violence, menace, fraud, or deceit and one misdemeanor count of falsely reporting an emergency in connection with the October 15, 2019 pranks."

According to authorities, Alan and Alex, who were dressed in "all in black, wearing ski masks and carrying duffle bags full of cash," pretended "they had just robbed a bank" and called an Uber. The incident was allegedly being filmed by their videographer.