Caroline Flack's Family Reveals Details From Her "Very Sad" Final Days Prior to Suicide

Friends and family of Caroline Flack are offering insight into the Love Island host's final days prior to her death in Feb. 2020.

On Wednesday, August 5, the TV personality's mother and twin sister, Chris and Jodi Flack respectively, addressed the coroner's court regarding the inquest into Caroline's death. They claimed that in the days leading up to her suicide, she was "hounded by the press" because of the upcoming assault trial involving her boyfriend Lewis Burton, an event that Chris described as a "show trial."

"I believe Caroline was seriously let down by the authorities and in particular the CPS (Crown Prosecution Services) for pursuing the case," she alleged, per The Guardian. "There was disputed evidence in court... Being well known should not allow special treatment, but should not allow making an example of someone."

According to the BBC, Lisa Ramsarran, a deputy chief crown prosecutor, told the inquest that the CPS originally set out to "caution" Flack for allegedly abusing boyfriend Burton. However, they were forced to prosecute the star because the Metropolitan police claimed it was in the public's interest.