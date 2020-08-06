August 2020 Celeb Book Club Picks from Jenna Bush Hager, Reese Witherspoon & More

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
With summer coming to a close, we want to get in as much beach and pool reading time as possible. And luckily, your favorite celebs from Reese Witherspoon to Jenna Bush Hager have you set with book recommendations for the month of August below.
Shop physical copies of their book club picks ahead, or pull them up on Kindle Unlimited—however you prefer to read!
Everything Inside by Edwidge Danticat
Reese Witherspoon is reading Edwidge Danticat's short story collection Everything Inside. "It's a collection of eight beautiful stories shaped by different women's experience with love and loss," she said on Instagram. "I chose this book as our August book pick because I was so moved by the resilience and strength that these women exemplified. It's such an empowering read that taught me a lot about Haitian culture."
Caste by Isabel Wilkerson
Oprah's book club pick is Caste by Isabel Wilkerson. "It eloquently examines the unspoken caste system that has shaped America," she said on Instagram. "In writing this book, Isabel responds to a calling from the ancestors—and the ancestors are pleased."
The Comeback by Ella Berman and Here for It by R. Eric Thomas
Jenna Bush Hager has two picks this month for the first time ever. "The Comeback by Ella Berman is a beautifully written and compulsively readable book that broke me from my pandemic book blockage!" she said on Instagram. "Berman weaves a narrative that is light and exciting, even while addressing difficult topics. At its core, this book about redemption, grace and pain, is the perfect summer read." She also recommends Here for It by R. Eric Thomas as an educational read. "This summer has been a historic time involving race relations in America and books are one of the best ways to inspire important conversations," she said. "Thomas' incredibly poignant memoir of essays is hilarious and heartbreaking and I hope this book will inspire conversation and create dialogue for change!"
Luster by Raven Leilani and Blue Ticket by Sophie Mackintosh
Emma Roberts and Karah Preiss' book club Belletrist also has two picks this month. Luster follows a young woman who is welcomed into a man's home to join in on his open relationship with his wife. Blue Ticket is a dystopian novel about women assigned one of two directions in life: to be a wife and mother or to be a career-woman.
