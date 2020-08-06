August 2020 Celeb Book Club Picks from Jenna Bush Hager, Reese Witherspoon & More

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

With summer coming to a close, we want to get in as much beach and pool reading time as possible. And luckily, your favorite celebs from Reese Witherspoon to Jenna Bush Hager have you set with book recommendations for the month of August below.

Shop physical copies of their book club picks ahead, or pull them up on Kindle Unlimited—however you prefer to read!