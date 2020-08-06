Watch Khloe Kardashian Transform Into Kris Jenner in Hilarious KUWTK Sneak Peek

A motherly makeover!

If there's one thing Khloe Kardashian loves, it's pranking her mom, Kris Jenner. And since she's no stranger to dressing up as the momager (who could forget her iconic imitation when the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan swapped identities?!), Khloe decided to do just that in order to pull off the ultimate stunt.

In this Keeping Up With the Kardashians sneak peek, Khloe is getting the full makeover treatment—with everything from her toenails to her wig being shaped just right—courtesy of an entire glam squad.

"I am back in my Kris Jenner glory and it's time to shoot some Kris Jenner paparazzi photos," the 36-year-old says in a confessional after declaring that this marks the "last" time she's becoming Kris.

Khloe then reveals that she and her partner-in-crime Scott Disick are "so excited," and the KUWTK cameras flash to him hanging out with Khloe's daughter, True Thompson.