Scott Disick Shares New Photo of Reign’s Haircut: Look Back at More of His Cutest Pics!

Showing off the new 'do!

Kourtney Kardashian might not be able to cope with Reign Disick's new short locks, but Scott Disick seems to be a fan!

The Lord himself uploaded an adorable photo of Reign's fresh haircut on Wednesday afternoon, along with the caption, "Play on playa." In the picture, the five-year-old looks to be taking a break from swimming to hangout on the side of the pool with his dad.

ICYMI, Kourtney revealed Reign's new look on Tuesday, posting an Instagram photo of her little one brushing over his short hair with one hand.

"I am not ok," the mom of three captioned the photo, clearly shocked by the big change since for most of Reign's life, he's always sported long locks.

But of course, many of Kourtney's followers—including family members like Kim Kardashian—were quick to share their adoration for Reign's fresh cut.