Teen Mom's Chelsea Houska Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 4

The Teen Mom family is growing once again.
On Wednesday, Aug. 5, Chelsea Houska announced she is pregnant and expecting another baby with husband Cole DeBoer.
"One more DeBoer!" the Teen Mom 2 star shared on Instagram. "Coming early 2021."
Cole also confirmed the news with his own social media post. "The Grand Finale! (We Think) Baby #4," he wrote online.
Chelsea is already the proud mom to daughter Aubree, 10, who she welcomed with ex Adam Lind. She also is raising Watson, 3 and Layne, 1, with Cole.
"This. So happy for y'all!!" co-star and friend Kailyn Lowry wrote in the comments section. "And I love that you write your story into your home."
The exciting news comes just days after MTV announced a new season of Teen Mom 2. Set to premiere on September 1, season 10 will feature Chelsea focusing on mother-daughter time by supporting and guiding Aubree through difficult decisions. At the same time, the MTV star and her husband are getting busy building their new dream home.
Chelsea has remained an open book when it comes to her family life. But one thing she has been consistently grateful for is her husband.
"I mean, Cole is just great all around," Chelsea gushed to E! News back in February 2019. "I'm more of the laid-back parent and he's definitely more paranoid and worried all the time, which is funny because it's usually the mom but I mean, he's so helpful. He changes diapers. He gets in there. He does it all."
As for her eldest daughter Aubree, Chelsea doesn't know what she would do without her little helper.
"I honestly think that she makes life so much easier," Chelsea explained. "Having Aubree's help has been amazing. She loves helping. She plays with her brother when I need her to. She can get his little boots on or something when we're heading out the door so she's been amazing."
Teen Mom 2 returns September 1 at 8 p.m. on MTV.