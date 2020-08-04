Vivica A. Fox Is Having a Blast Guest Hosting Nightly Pop: Is Her Own Talk Show Next?

Vivica A. Fox isn't letting quarantine slow her down—if anything, this past year has been one of her busiest yet!

In addition to recently appearing on E!'s Celebrity Call Center, the actress and producer is serving as a guest host on Nightly Pop alongside E!'s Morgan Stewart and Hunter March. The experience, Vivica explained, reminded her of hosting Face the Truth, though Nightly Pop is admittedly "a lot more edgier, and funkier and funner."

"Face the Truth was all about helping people live better lives and some days, I swear to god—I was all for it, but there were some days I would leave and I was like, 'Lord! Okay, where's my glass of wine at?'" she exclusively told E! News. "It was taxing on me. Whereas this, I finished yesterday and I was like 'Oh my gosh, I had fun!'"

Vivica added that she particularly loved interacting with Hunter: "Hunter cracks me up. I like the team; I love working with the team...So to keep on laughing at life and to keep on having fun with these guys would be great."