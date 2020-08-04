Clare Crawley "Began Communicating" With Bachelorette Contestant She Fell for Prior to Filming

Clare Crawley had only one rose to give.

The Bachelorette star has reportedly found her special someone, which comes just two months since production officially started filming the 16th season of the ABC dating competition series. While it's unconfirmed which contestant Clare has given her heart to, a source tells E! News the sparks between the two were there from the very beginning.

"Everyone is under the impression they began communicating before filming. He got her first impression rose and that was basically that," the insider reveals. "She did not want to go through the motions of pretending to be interested in other men. She was done."

Despite Clare falling for one of her contestants, the insider notes that the cameras are still rolling and capturing her "love story."

But as Bachelor Nation fans learned on Monday, August 3, there's going to be an exciting twist. Tayshia Adams was announced as The Bachelorette and will replace Clare at some point during the 16th season.

"Tayshia arrived and went into quarantine. They have already started filming with her," our insider shares.