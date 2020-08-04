Dylan and Cole Sprouse's Birthday Tributes Prove They're Still Living the Sweet Life

Cheers to another year of the sweet life!

As pop culture fans marked Dylan Sprouse and Cole Sprouse's 28th birthday today, the Hollywood actors delivered a gift to followers with their heartfelt social media posts.

Dylan kicked things off by sharing a birthday cake accompanied by a LOL-worthy caption.

"Happy birthday to the Tommy to my Timmy...or the Timmy to my Tommy," he wrote. "All that is important is we say the same thing with a slight delay and whether we short the stalk market. To almost 30."

As for Cole, he decided to post a throwback photo of his twin brother that proved he was destined to be a star.

"Happy birthday to @dylansprouse, you've never quite had the same overwhelming confidence and drip as me, but you're learning, and that's okay," Cole joked. "This is a cursed photo from our youth, and a brief reminder that you and I have been hustling and exploiting every possible avenue of this industry since we were 8 months old. Lots of trial and error in success, love you very much."