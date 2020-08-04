Bachelorette Twist: Look Back at Clare Crawley's Journey to Find Love

It's almost time for the new season of The Bachelorette. And while Chris Harrison has repeatedly labeled past seasons as the "most dramatic" one yet, this one might actually take the title.
As Bachelor Nation is well aware, Clare Crawley was announced as the star of the 16th season of The Bachelorette back in March. However, the coronavirus pandemic delayed production of the show. While filming has since reportedly resumed, multiple sources tell E! News Crawley is being replaced by Tayshia Adams.
"The producers have told her that the season will still lead with Clare and her short-lived journey and will show Clare falling in love with one of her suitors," the insider shares. "Clare will then conclude her journey and announce that Tayshia is the lead."
While neither star has commented on the rumors, Crawley liked—and then unlinked—a fan's social media post about Adams becoming the Bachelorette.
Over the years, fans have watched both Crawley's and Adams' journeys to find love unfold across the franchise. As viewers will recall, Adams first appeared on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor and was one of the final three women. She later went on to appear on Bachelor in Paradise, where she formed a connection with John Paul Jones. However, they ended up going their separate ways.
As for Crawley, she first appeared on Juan Pablo's season of The Bachelor and ended up being one of the final two women. She then went on to appear on two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise and later became a contestant on The Bachelor Winter Games. It was during her time on the latter show that Crawley met Benoit Beauséjour-Savard. While their romance didn't work out on the program, they reconnected after The Bachelor Winter Games and got engaged. However, they broke up a few months later.
To look back at Crawley's time on the show before she reportedly hands over the rose distribution duties, check out the gallery below.
E! News has reached out to ABC for comment.