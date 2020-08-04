See Botched Star Paul Nassif & Wife Brittany's Stunning Pregnancy Photo Shoot!

A breathtaking beach photo shoot in honor of the baby-to-be!
Botched star Dr. Paul Nassif and pregnant wife Brittany Nassif are sharing some stunning maternity pics exclusively with E! News! The happy couple recently posed for photographer Oxana Alex (@Oxanaalexphotography on Instagram) during a coupley coastal shoot in celebration of their daughter-to-be.
Brittany poses in in flowing, floor-length pink gown in several of the images as her hubby matches in a pink polo shirt. The brunette beauty cradles her baby bump while striking multiple statuesque poses. Brittany also models a ravishing red gown with a long train that blows in the wind as she stands on the sand in front of crashing blue waves.
In one particularly precious pic, Paul hold his wife's belly while flashing an adorable smile.
Completing her maternity shoot looks, Brittany shows off her stunning pregnancy curves in a white swimsuit in front of the beach backdrop. Gorg!
Paul and Brittany exclusively announced to E! News back in April 2020 that they are expecting their first child together, due this October. Shortly after the announcement, the happy couple, who married in Santorini on October 2019, revealed to E! they are having a baby girl.
"In my heart I knew it was a girl. We have three boys and a boy dog…it was finally time to have a little girl," Paul, who has three kids from his previous marriage, told E! News exclusively at the time. "I'm so excited. My heart is racing right now and this is one of the best days."
Scroll down to see all of the pics from Brittany and Paul's stunning maternity photo shoot!