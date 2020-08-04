Botched Patient Sheyla Has Had 32 Breast Surgeries & Still Isn't Happy! Hear All About Her Case

Ready for a reduction.

On tonight's all-new Botched, new patient Sheyla turned to doctors Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow for help with her plastic surgery habit. Namely, after getting her first procedure at 21, the Brazilian-born New Jersey resident found herself going "under the knife every 6 months."

"It became a habit! It was like going to get my nails done at a nail salon," Sheyla explained in a confessional. "I have had 32 plastic surgeries in my breasts. I had all the CCs you can even think of."

After rattling off her various breast sizes, which maxed out at 5,500 CCs, Sheyla revealed she finally stopped once she became pregnant with her daughter Victoria. Although Sheyla had a reduction done in order to breast feed her daughter, she later, once again, increased her implant size.

Unfortunately, in recent years, Sheyla developed "chronic back pain." Thus, it was time to part ways with the "unnecessary weight."

"The smallest I can go is 1,000," Sheyla told the Botched camera before her consultation.