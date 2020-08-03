Heidi Klum Speaks Out After Being Accused of Flying on Jeffrey Epstein's Private Plane

Heidi Klum has denied ever having any connections to the late Jeffrey Epstein.

On Thursday, July 30, court documents related to the ongoing criminal case against Ghislaine Maxwell were made available to the public. Included in the numerous documents was a transcript of a 2011 telephone interview between Virginia Roberts Giuffre and her attorneys, in which she claimed she had seen model Heidi Klum, among other celebrity figures, traveling on Epstein's private jet.

However, Daniel S. Passman, the lawyer for Klum, told E! News, "Any reference to Heidi Klum in connection with Jeffrey Epstein is totally false. Heidi Klum's name and initials were absent from all the flight logs which were released. Many high profile people are listed, but Ms. Klum is not one of them... The explanation is simple. She has never been on any of Mr. Epstein's planes. And that is because she did not know Mr. Epstein and was never on his island."