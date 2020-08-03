NIKKI & BRIE BELLABeyoncéEllen DeGeneresShop E!VideosPhotos

Basketball Wives' Evelyn Lozada Reveals She's Been Catfished More Than Once

During her appearance on Close Up by E! News on Quibi, the reality star makes a surprising confession!

Even Evelyn Lozada has been catfished.

The Basketball Wives star revealed this to be true during a fun game of "Never Have I Ever" during her appearance on Quibi's Close Up by E! News.

"OK, ladies! We're gonna play never have I ever," co-host Will Marfuggi stated. "What you're gonna do is hold up 10 fingers and then, for each one that you've done, you're gonna drop a finger."

Even though Evelyn quipped that she was "scared" at the start of the segment, she and daughter Shaniece Hairston boldly shared their secrets, including a surprising one about the reality star's personal life.

"Have you ever catfished someone?" Will inquired.

"You know what's so crazy, this actually happened to me twice," the 44-year-old mother of two shared. "They were faking like they played sports!"

Dance Moms' Nia Sioux Sounds Off on Kourtney Kardashian & Addison Rae's Friendship

As she continued, Evelyn joked that the catfishers knew that "she has a thing for athletes." At least, Evelyn can find the humor in all that.

Although Evelyn isn't catfishing anyone, she did admit to having a fake Instagram account.

"I stalk everybody on it," she admitted with glee.

And it seems that Shaniece has inherited Evelyn's sly moves as she made a big admission during the game. Namely, the Livin' Lozada star revealed she once forged her mother's signature.

"You forged my signature before?" Evelyn said in shock.

"Yeah, I'm thinking so," Shaniece responded. "In high school, yeah, I think so."

It's clear that this tidbit caught Evelyn by surprise!

Watch the whole interview on Close Up by E! News. You can download Quibi and catch the new episode here.

