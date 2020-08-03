Inside Tom Brady's New but Predictably Spectacular Life in Florida

Tom Brady was welcomed to Tampa Bay with open arms, but he probably wasn't expecting a shout-out from city officials so quickly.

"Sorry @TomBrady! Our @tampaparksrec team can't wait to welcome you and our entire community back with even bigger smiles—until then, stay safe and stay home as much as you can to help flatten the curve," the City of Tampa tweeted in April after the Buccaneers' new star quarterback was cited for working out in a public park, at the time a big no-no—even for him—as officials were trying to get a handle on the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I always tell people, 'Now I'm not one to gossip so you didn't hear this from me," Tampa Mayor Jane Castor told St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman in a Facebook Live chat with thinly veiled "oh, by the way, we've got Tom Brady, didn't you hear?" enthusiasm when she quickly relayed the anecdote.

In both a coup for the city and the entire state of Florida, the six-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots opted to head south for the golden years of his Hall of Fame-worthy career, and after his two-year deal with the Bucs was announced on March 20, he wasted no time settling in with wife Gisele Bündchen and their kids, Vivian, 7, and Ben, 10.