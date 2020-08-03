Paris Hilton's Family Charity Awards $2.5 Million to Gang Intervention Nonprofit

Humanitarianism? That's hot.

The Conrad N. Hilton Foundation—founded by Paris Hilton's great-grandfather—just honored Homebody Industries, a gang rehabilitation program in Los Angeles, with its annual Humanitarianism Award. According to a press release, the accolade, which comes with a $2.5 million donation, is given to a nonprofit that "extraordinary contributions toward alleviating human suffering."

Homeboy Industries has done just that. At the forefront of social justice issues for over 30 years, the organization has partnered with celebrities from all walks of life to better change the community.

Jane Fonda has sat on the Homeboy board since 2018 while Jim Carrey and John Legend have spoken out and partnered up with the nonprofit. In June, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle event lent a helping hand at Homeboy's headquarters in support of the Feed HOPE program.

Founder Father Gregory Boyle, a.k.a Father Greg, stated he was "profoundly humbled" about the recent honor. As he said of the recognition, "Their validation of our work of 32 years strengthens our resolve to create a community of kinship and healing in Los Angeles."