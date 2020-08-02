JESSICA & JUSTIN'S BABYBeyoncéEllen DeGeneresGLAAD AwardsShop E!VideosPhotos

New York Mets Unable to Reach Yoenis Céspedes After He Didn't Report for MLB Game

According to New York Mets reporter Steve Gelbs, Yoenis Céspedes' team doesn't believe his "safety is at risk" at this time.

By Alyssa Morin Aug 02, 2020 8:02 PMTags
SportsCelebritiesBaseball
Yoenis CespedesMike Ehrmann/Getty Images

New York Mets player Yoenis Céspedes is sparking concern over his well-being after he didn't report for Sunday's baseball game.

The 34-year-old outfielder was set to play against the Braves in Atlanta, however, the Mets stated he never showed up. Moreover, the team hasn't been able to reach the MLB star.

"As of game time, Yoenis Céspedes has not reported to the ballpark today. He did not reach out to management with any explanation for his absence. Our attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful," New York Mets general manager, Brodie Van Wagenen, said in a statement, per Mets Field Reporter Steve Gelbs.

According to Gelbs, Céspedes' team doesn't believe his "safety is at risk" at this time.

SNY TV shared similar reporting on Twitter and said the New York Mets feels the outfielder's absence from today's game "is simply a player not showing up for work."

photos
These Baseball Pros Have Got Game

The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves' game is still in progress. The team is currently in the 8th inning with the Braves leading the score.

Trending Stories

1

Brie Bella Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Husband Daniel Bryan

2

Inside Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet's Unknown Love Story

3
Update!

12 Hand Sanitizers That Actually Smell Good

Related: Celebrity Couples Who Pack on the PDA at Sporting Events

E! News has reached out to the New York Mets and Céspedes' reps for comment about the situation. We have yet to receive a response from either.

This story is still developing.

Trending Stories

1

Brie Bella Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Husband Daniel Bryan

2

Inside Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet's Unknown Love Story

3
Update!

12 Hand Sanitizers That Actually Smell Good

4

Tamar Braxton Thanks Boyfriend for "Saving My Life" in Heartfelt Post

5

"Ellen DeGeneres Show" Executive Producer Shuts Down Show Rumors