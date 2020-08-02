Wilford Brimley, Cocoon and The Thing Star, Dead at 85

Hollywood has lost a star.

Wilford Brimley has died at the age of 85, E! News has learned. According to Brimley's manager, he passed away on Saturday, August 1, while he was hospitalized in St. George, Utah.

The late actor had been at the ICU, where he was on dialysis and being treated for other medical issues that weren't disclosed.

"Wilford Brimley was a man you could trust," Brimley's manager said in a statement to E! News. "He said what he meant and he meant what he said. He had a gruff exterior and a tender heart. I'm sad that I will no longer get to hear my friend's wonderful stories. He was one of a kind."

Brimley was best known for his movie roles in Cocoon, The Natural and The Thing. He also appeared on several television shows, including Our House, The Waltons and many others. Plus, he was featured in Quaker Oats commercials and quickly became synonymous with the brand.