Adele Perfectly Twins With Beyoncé to Show Support for Black Is King

Adele is "rolling in the deep" for Beyoncé.

The Beyhive went wild when Black Is King finally released on Disney+ on Friday, July 31. Queen Bey's visual album didn't disappoint either, as it was full of incredible moments like drool-worthy fashion, empowering messages and all-star guest appearances.

Naturally, that's all anyone has talked about on social media. Among those swooning over Beyoncé's newest project? Adele.

"Thank you Queen for always making us all feel so loved through your art," the English star shared on Instagram on Saturday afternoon, alongside an image of her watching the visual album.

Making her post sweeter? Adele showed off her playful ensemble, which perfectly matched Bey's during her "Already" performance. In the video, the Houston native wears a brown Marine Serre catsuit, which is decorated with the designer's signature crescent moons.

Of course, this isn't the first time Adele has praised Beyoncé.

Last year, the "Hello" singer expressed her excitement over Homecoming and shared a text message exchange with her friends.