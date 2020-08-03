Christina Anstead Reacts to Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young's Engagement

Christina Anstead can't help but celebrate love.
It's no secret that the HGTV star has a friendly relationship with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. After all, they work together on the hit series Flip or Flop that continues filming new episodes for an impressive ninth season.
And after news broke that Tarek got engaged to Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young last month, some pop culture fans may be wondering if Christina sent any well wishes.
"Of course! And I couldn't be happier for them," she exclusively told E! News. "They're very happy."
And Christina is happy to finally showcase new episodes of her own show called Christina On the Coast. Returning Thursday night on HGTV, the fresh episodes are now one-hour long with intriguing clients and amazing results.
"What I really like about this part of the season is every client was totally different. They had completely, unique styles. It was really fun to challenge myself on projects that aren't all modern farmhouse," Christina shared. "You're going to see lots of different color kitchens and different esthetics and some couples disagree more than others so I definitely played a bit of a therapist role."
In Thursday's episode, Christina's husband Ant Anstead also helps out by brainstorming a bar space for a couple with differing opinions.
"He helps out this season," she teased. "That's kind of what this season is about. After having the third baby, I was just feeling overwhelmed so I asked for help."
While life with three kids may be busy, Christina continues to be grateful for all the opportunities coming her way. In addition to transforming people's spaces, she is finalizing a new furniture line with Spectra Home Furniture called Christina Home Designs.
And attention all viewers: Keep your eyes peeled for a sneak preview later this season.
"Within that line, there's going to be a few different looks. It's a California contemporary vibe. The fabrics are kid friendly that you can mix and match. It's going to be beautiful," she promised. "It's affordable. I will be doing all of my houses on Christina on the Coast with it. It looks fabulous and I'm really excited."
With filming for Christina On the Coast season 3 expected to kick off later this month, the Orange County, Calif., resident is about to be busier than ever.
But no matter how swamped work gets, there's something about a happy client that makes Christina's job so rewarding.
"It's such a pleasure to be able to go into someone's house that they're not happy with it and make it beautiful for them. It's just the way their face lights up when they see it when it's transformed," The Wellness Remodel author shared. "When they text me later and tell me how much they enjoy it, it just makes me feel really good."
Christina On the Coast returns with new episodes this Thursday at 9 p.m. on HGTV.