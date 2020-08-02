SYFY Honors Late MythBusters Host Grant Imahara

A heartfelt tribute.

SYFY dedicated last night's SYFY WIRE After Dark special to Grant Imahara, the MythBusters host who recently passed away at the age of 49.

The special began by acknowledging Imahara's tragic death with an intro that read, "SYFY dedicates this show in loving memory to Grant Imahara, who passed away shortly after filming. We will always be inspired by his creativity, curiosity and kindness."

Imahara, who hosted both the popular Discovery series and Netflix's White Rabbit Project, appears in the special with a segment that offers viewers light-hearted tips on how to get the most out of summer.

At the end of the special, another message appeared on screen: "In loving memory of our friend Grant Imahara."